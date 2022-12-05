Enough Franklin County residents have now taken the state’s internet speed test that the county can begin seeking grants and other funding that will hopefully lead to faster internet county-wide.
The speed tests show whether homes in Franklin County are getting a minimum of 25 megabits per second download speeds and 3 megabits per second upload speeds which is the bare minimum to be considered high-speed internet.
865 households and businesses needed to take the speed test to make the county eligible for various state grants designed to increase access to broadband internet.
As of Saturday, 882 households had taken the test.
But the more people who take the test, the better, so if you haven’t taken the speed test yet, please do.
All you have to do is go to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s office of broadband website and click on the internet speed test link.
By entering your address, it will send a signal between your device and the outside server and measure the speed of the signal.
https://floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/broadband/office-of-broadband
