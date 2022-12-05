The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has agreed to conduct a study to better understand the impacts of long-term stored vessels and will be seeking feedback from residents, business owners, visitors and others who use and enjoy Florida’s waters.
A “long-term stored vessel” is a boat on state waters that is not under the supervision of a person capable of operating, maintaining or moving it from one location to another and that has remained anchored or moored outside of a public mooring field for at least 30 days out of a 60-day period.
The intent of the project is to investigate whether, and to what extent, long-term stored vessels contribute to the number of derelict and abandoned vessels on Florida’s waters.
It will also look at the impacts of long-term stored vessels on local and state economies, public safety, public boat ramps, staging docks, and public marinas during and after significant tropical storm and hurricane events.
Once complete, the study will provide recommendations for appropriate management options for long-term stored vessels to mitigate any identified negative impacts to local communities and the state.
Persons wishing to participate in the study can do so at the project website VesselStudy.com.
Stakeholder input will be collected through February the 10th, 2023.
https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/0b2bd39ba2d74661b2d17a6bf45505fa
