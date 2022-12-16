Friday, December 16, 2022

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber and Community Events

SAVE THE DATE:
Officers & Directors Installation Banquet 
January 19th at Sherlock Springs
Special Exhibits: Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and Christmas During the War
11/29-12/31

Blood Drive:
 12/16 - Wakulla County Courthouse12/23 - Zaxby's

Wakulla Horseman's Association Club Show
12/17

The Lodge at Wakulla Springs New Year's Eve Celebration
12/31

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment