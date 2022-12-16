Friday, December 16, 2022

Protect plants as cold temps loom, 13.5 tons of peanut butter donated, and more UF/IFAS news


 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

Cold weather expected: Should I cover my plants?

With freezing or near-freezing temperatures anticipated across parts of the state this weekend, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so? We asked an expert on the right and wrong way to protect them. Contact > 

Statewide Peanut Butter Challenge sends nearly 20K jars to community food programs

The 2022 event didn't go exactly to plan, with Hurricane Ian's arrival just days before its start, but the overall total still topped 13.5 tons. Winner Santa Rosa County collected 2,056 jars for 2,657 pounds. Downloads here > Contact > 

Funding renewed for Southeastern Coastal Center for Agricultural Health and Safety

The UF-led project received $7 million in renewed funding from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact >

UF turf scientist’s environmental stewardship recognized with national award

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) announced its 2023 honoree of the President’s Award for Environmental Stewardship: J. Bryan UnruhUF/IFAS West Florida Research and Education Center associate director. Contact >

 

  
 
     
  

Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.

  
   
  

Hierbas y especias, prolongando su vida útil para darle más sabor a sus comidas

Samantha Kennedy, agente de ciencias del consumidor y la familia del departamento de extensión de UF/IFAS en el condado de Wakulla, responde algunas preguntas sobre este tema. Contacto >


In English: Herbs and spices explained: ‘Use-by’ dates, how to extend shelf life, and more to boost your holiday feastContact >

La carne de cerdo es un ingrediente importante para las comidas festivas

La carne de cerdo es una proteína versátil que se puede servir como el alimento principal durante una comida o como complemento del platillo. Contacto >


In English: Holidays are primetime for pork, the protein that packs a punch with Florida goodnessContact >

Cuidados de la flor de Pascua

Si mantiene las plantas adentro, asegúrese de colocarlas en un área bien iluminada lejos de corrientes de aire seco o frío. Contacto >


In English: Poinsettia Pointers infographicContact >
 
 
  
 
     
  

More from UF/IFAS Communications

New "Food is Our Middle Name" podcast: What's the deal with... all those cow pastures?

Todd Thrift, animal sciences professor, and Jim Strickland, owner of Strickland Ranch, join host Tory Moore to explain why Florida is one of the most "dynamic, diverse and sexy" states for ranchers. Listen now on your favorite podcast platform. Contact >

Our blogs share knowledge: Norfolk Island pines – enjoy them, maybe don’t plant them later

Ralph Mitchell, UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County horticulture expert, says the live tree can make a lovely indoor Christmas tree. Although it is slow-growing, the species can reach upwards of 50 feet tall. Contact >

Video stories: Eyes on Seagrass program

Across Florida, Sea Grant researchers and Extension agents are mobilizing volunteers to collect scientific data needed to keep ‘eyes’ on the health and abundance of the state's vital seagrasses. Contact >

Visual learning: Grow tomatoes with a bit of plump and circumstance infographic

This fact sheet walks through the following considerations for tomato planting and care: Site preparation, timing, propagation/planting, tomato care, and solutions for common pests and diseases. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
