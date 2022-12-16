Protect plants as cold temps loom, 13.5 tons of peanut butter donated, and more UF/IFAS news

|
|For the week beginning December 12, 2022
Timely News: New Year's resolutions incoming! Whether the goals are related to your health, wallet, garden, or the environment, UF/IFAS has experts in a range of topics your audience may enjoy. Contact us for more >
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.
More from UF/IFAS Communications
New "Food is Our Middle Name" podcast: What's the deal with... all those cow pastures?
Todd Thrift, animal sciences professor, and Jim Strickland, owner of Strickland Ranch, join host Tory Moore to explain why Florida is one of the most "dynamic, diverse and sexy" states for ranchers. Listen now on your favorite podcast platform. Contact >
Our blogs share knowledge: Norfolk Island pines – enjoy them, maybe don’t plant them later
Ralph Mitchell, UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County horticulture expert, says the live tree can make a lovely indoor Christmas tree. Although it is slow-growing, the species can reach upwards of 50 feet tall. Contact >
Video stories: Eyes on Seagrass program
Across Florida, Sea Grant researchers and Extension agents are mobilizing volunteers to collect scientific data needed to keep ‘eyes’ on the health and abundance of the state's vital seagrasses. Contact >
Visual learning: Grow tomatoes with a bit of plump and circumstance infographic
This fact sheet walks through the following considerations for tomato planting and care: Site preparation, timing, propagation/planting, tomato care, and solutions for common pests and diseases. See more infographics > Contact >
