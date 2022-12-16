Franklin
County may reinstate the Apalachicola Airport Advisory Committee.
The board was
disbanded by the commission in 2017 – at the time the commission said it wanted
to work on changes to the committee membership and meeting schedule.
The Airport Advisory committee, in
the past, helped the county oversee activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; and
provided recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the
airport.
The Apalachicola airport is located
just west of Apalachicola, in District 4, which is represented by newly elected
commissioner Ottice Amison.
He said one of his goals is to
have the county consider the re-creation of the Airport Committee.
He said the airport is eligible
for a lot of different grants and could bring an influx of money into the area.
He wants to see people with
aviation knowledge on the board that will help the county move the airport
forward and be a catalyst for economic development.
Before that happens, the county
will need to consider the role of the committee and who should serve on it.
County staff are working with
commissioners to create a general idea of the function the committee would
serve at the airport and plan to bring the issue up for a vote at a future
commission meeting.
