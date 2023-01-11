A 14-month-old girl was killed Tuesday afternoon in a tragic accident in Apalachicola.
The accident happened just before 2 o’clock in the afternoon at a home on Oyster Road on the western end of town.
The Highway patrol said that a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old woman was backing out of a private residence onto Oyster Road, not knowing that the child was in the path of the right front wheel.
First responders from Apalachicola along with Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies, Apalachicola police officers, and Franklin County Emergency Medical Services responded to the call.
