Wednesday, January 11, 2023

If you don't have internet at home because you can't afford it, Mediacom may be able to help

Mediacom is taking part in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, a program designed to help more Americans lower the monthly cost of home internet service. 

 

That includes more than 1200 Florida residents living in smaller cities and towns in the 10-county area of northwest Florida where the company’s fiber network delivers broadband service.

 

Qualifying households can receive a credit of up to $30 off their monthly internet service bill. 

 

The program is for households with income less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or that participate in government programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, and Lifeline. 

 

Mediacom has launched an internet service called Connect2Compete-Plus with a $30 per month price including modem and unlimited data for qualifying households.

 

The new Connect2Compete-Plus tier delivers internet download speeds of up to 50 Mbps and Mediacom waives installation and equipment fees.

 

When paired with the $30 Affordable Connectivity Program credit, this allows households to receive Mediacom’s Connect2Compete-Plus service at no cost.

 

The Affordable Connectivity Program benefit is available to both new and existing Mediacom customers who qualify. 

 

Households interested in participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program can get more information and confirm eligibility on-line at http://www.mediacomcable.com/acp



