If
you don't have internet at home because you can't afford it, Mediacom may be
able to help.
Mediacom is
taking part in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, a program
designed to help more Americans lower the monthly cost of home internet
service.
That
includes more than 1200 Florida residents living in smaller cities and towns in the 10-county area
of northwest Florida where the company’s fiber network delivers broadband
service.
Qualifying
households can receive a credit of up to $30 off their monthly internet service
bill.
The
program is for households with income less than 200% of the Federal Poverty
Guidelines or that participate in government programs such as SNAP, Medicaid,
WIC, and Lifeline.
Mediacom
has launched an internet service called Connect2Compete-Plus with a $30 per
month price including modem and unlimited data for qualifying households.
The
new Connect2Compete-Plus tier delivers internet download speeds of up to 50
Mbps and Mediacom waives
installation and equipment fees.
When paired with the
$30 Affordable
Connectivity Program
credit, this allows households to receive Mediacom’s Connect2Compete-Plus service at no cost.
The
Affordable Connectivity Program benefit is available to both new and existing
Mediacom customers who qualify.
Households
interested in participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program can get more
information and confirm eligibility on-line at http://www.mediacomcable.com/acp
