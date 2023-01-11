County Commissioners are beginning to work on a list of projects they would like to send to the legislature to hopefully be funded in the state budget.
The county’s top two priorities are money for the construction of a new Emergency Operations Center and money to help build a new hospital building in Apalachicola.
Those projects have been at the top of Franklin County’s priority list for years, but haven’t been funded yet.
Last year Franklin County asked for 2.5 million dollars to build a new Emergency Operations Center and 7 million dollars for hospital construction.
Commissioners said they will also ask the legislature for money to repair and upgrade the bike path on St. George Island and to replace the windows at the Franklin County jail.
They will also contact local volunteer fire departments to see if they should request funding for new fire trucks.
The list of appropriation request needs to be complete by early February so it can be ready before the state legislature meets beginning on March the 7th.
The county’s top two priorities are money for the construction of a new Emergency Operations Center and money to help build a new hospital building in Apalachicola.
Those projects have been at the top of Franklin County’s priority list for years, but haven’t been funded yet.
Last year Franklin County asked for 2.5 million dollars to build a new Emergency Operations Center and 7 million dollars for hospital construction.
Commissioners said they will also ask the legislature for money to repair and upgrade the bike path on St. George Island and to replace the windows at the Franklin County jail.
They will also contact local volunteer fire departments to see if they should request funding for new fire trucks.
The list of appropriation request needs to be complete by early February so it can be ready before the state legislature meets beginning on March the 7th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment