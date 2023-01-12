Apalachicola Oyster Cook Off this Saturday!

Make plans to attend the Oyster Cook-Off to benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department in 2023! This annual event is held the Saturday before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in downtown Historic Apalachicola at Riverfront Park. All proceeds go directly towards paying for the brand new fire truck they were able to purchase a few years ago, due to this sole fundraising event!
The event features a silent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. We always welcome donations and volunteers to help make this wonderful event a success. Please contact us if you would like to volunteer.
Well-mannered pets are welcomed on a leash.
MORE INFO HERE ON THEIR WEBSITE
Saturday, January 14th
Riverfront Park in Apalachicola
Half-Shell Hustle 5K Run 8am
Cook-off 12-5pm (no gate entrance fee)-Art Auction continues, food and refreshments available for purchase throughout the day
Silent Auction – this auction, which showcases unique oyster-related art and items, will be available throughout the day on Saturday. There is also a buy-it now option, so be sure to arrive early to snag the best of the best!
Dance Class Performance 1pm (you don’t want to miss the Fireman dance!)
Live Band starts 2pm
Judging begins 2pm
Winners announced 3pm
No comments:
Post a Comment