Apalachicola Riverkeeper Newsletter - Ghost Trap Rodeo//Eco-Outings//Upcoming Events

The New Year is here! Let's get to it.
Thank you for turning out for clean ups, supporting outreach and education activities, staying informed on water policy issues and speaking up for the Apalachicola River, Floodplain and Bay with us! We're grateful you care about Florida's Apalachicola River. Let's keep putting our collective care into action.
Check out upcoming events below. You can watch our website, too. We look forward to seeing you in 2023!
For the River,
Cameron, Diane, Georgia and Susan
Your Apalachicola Riverkeeper Team
P.S. Save the Date! Our 2023 Member Meeting will be in Apalachicola, March 25
