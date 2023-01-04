Apalachicola Riverkeeper Newsletter - Ghost Trap Rodeo//Eco-Outings//Upcoming Events

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The New Year is here! Let's get to it.

Thank you for turning out for clean ups, supporting outreach and education activities, staying informed on water policy issues and speaking up for the Apalachicola River, Floodplain and Bay with us! We're grateful you care about Florida's Apalachicola River. Let's keep putting our collective care into action.


﻿Check out upcoming events below. You can watch our website, too. We look forward to seeing you in 2023!


P.S. Save the Date! Our 2023 Member Meeting will be in Apalachicola, March 25

Ghost Trap Rodeo

Meet us at Battery Park in Apalachicola this Saturday, Jan. 7 for a land and water rodeo. We're rounding up marine debris with Ocean Aid 360. Both boaters and walkers can participate in this free FUNtastic clean up event. Please sign up so organizers can plan for supplies, prizes and lunch. Here are some photos of the last Apalachicola rodeo.

DETAILS

Get Out with Eco-Outings

Join us for a Gap Point hike on St. George Island. This scenic trail meanders through the pine flatwood forest to the Apalachicola Bay. 


﻿Saturday, February 4

DETAILS

Apalachicola Clean Up

Make a difference in an hour. Join us at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola for our monthly clean up at this site. Meet a wonderful group of local "regulars" who find the most interesting debris. We'll bring the refreshments and supplies.


Friday, January 27

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET

DETAILS

Pints & Postcards

Florida Conservation Voters is hosting a Rights of Nature talk with Delaware Riverkeeper, Maya Van Rossum, author of "The Green Amendment: The People's Fight for a Clean, Safe, and Healthy Environment."


Tallahassee, January 5

6:30 PM

DETAILS

Florida's Own Eden

Within a half mile of the start, Riverkeeper hikers encountered the first of several steephead ravines. These are features of the area’s limestone or karst topography. North Florida sits atop what was once sea floor. The limestone underfoot is the residuum of the shells of creatures that inhabited that sea. The karst is set layer-upon-layer and riddled with underground streams and rivers. Read More

Trashy Day in Chattahoochee

Although the river level was low, the volunteers focused on removing trash from areas where, when the river rises, debris could be washed back into the water. We arrived a little early and started picking up litter – mainly finding cigarette butts and cigar tips. Read More

YOU Did It! 2022 Highlights

Sharing the story of the Apalachicola River Basin is a significant part of our work at Apalachicola Riverkeeper. We want everyone to know the importance of the the Apalachicola River, its Floodplain, and the Apalachicola Bay and to seek its long-term restoration and protection for many generations to come. Your steadfast support makes it all possible. Read More

