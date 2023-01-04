Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized Mary Anne Shields and the work she did to support the Carrabelle library.
Miss Shields passed away in 2020, leaving a memorial award of 60 thousand dollars to the library.
She was also very involved with the library during her life, helping the county secure a 250-thousand-dollar grant that helped fund the construction of the Carrabelle library building.
She served as chairperson of the library board during the construction, helping the library find a temporary location while the work was being completed.
She also volunteered at the Crooked River Lighthouse, was a supporter of the Franklin County Senior Center and served as a member of the Carrabelle Artist Association.
The library called her contributions to franklin county “beyond valuable.”
The award will be given to her daughter, Debra Kanner, who said the library always meant a lot to her mom.
She added that her mother would be appreciative to know that her contribution would allow others to have a love of books that she always did.
