The
2023 Butts and Clucks event is looking for sponsors and the deadline to get
involved is coming up soon.
If you would like to have your business involved in
the event, and would like your business logo on t-shirts and other printed
material, you need to sign up by next Wednesday, January the 11th.
The
2023 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off will be held January 19th thru the 21st will
have the Food Network filming an episode of an upcoming series.
The Franklin County episode is scheduled to air in
July of 2023.
The cook-off will also be attended by a number of
magazines that will be doing stories on the culinary scene in Franklin County
which should be some very good advertising for our area.
The
Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ
Cook-off with chefs competing for thousands of dollars in prizes.
There
are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken
sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All
of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business
including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio
Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, and visibility in the
park during the event and much more!
You
can get more information about sponsorships on-line at
www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce
at 653-9419.
