Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The 2023 Butts and Clucks event is looking for sponsors and the deadline to get involved is coming up soon

            The 2023 Butts and Clucks event is looking for sponsors and the deadline to get involved is coming up soon.

 

If you would like to have your business involved in the event, and would like your business logo on t-shirts and other printed material, you need to sign up by next Wednesday, January the 11th.

 

The 2023 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off will be held January 19th thru the 21st will have the Food Network filming an episode of an upcoming series.

 

The Franklin County episode is scheduled to air in July of 2023.

 

The cook-off will also be attended by a number of magazines that will be doing stories on the culinary scene in Franklin County which should be some very good advertising for our area.

 

The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ Cook-off with chefs competing for thousands of dollars in prizes.

 

There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.

 

All of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, and visibility in the park during the event and much more!

 

You can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce at 653-9419.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment