Recently retired Franklin County Emergency Management Director Pam Brownell was recognized by the Franklin County Commission on Tuesday.
Pam retired from the job on January 2nd after years of leading the county through numerous natural disasters, including hurricanes Michael and Irma, The Eastpoint wildfire, and the COVID pandemic.
She began work with Emergency Management in 2005 as office manager and held the position of Director since October of 2008, when she replaced Butch Baker.
Pam was presented a plaque for her faithful service to the citizens of Franklin County.
It was a tearful event.
Pam told the commissioners that her job was to advise the commission the best she could, and told commissioners they did a wonderful job for the 17 years she served the county.
Pam was also presented a proclamation highlighting many of her achievements over the years including the build-a bucket program, the re-entry tag program and the Alert Franklin service.
