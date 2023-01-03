Final Deadline to be on Shirt and other printed material fast approaching. Deadline is next Wednesday, January 11th

We have been officially notified that Food Network will be filming and upcoming series at this years Butts and Clucks Cook-Off that will air in 2023.
We would like to invite you to be a sponsor of The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s event, The Butts & Clucks Cook-off on the Bay, this event is sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association. We are excited to announce that Food Network will be filming an upcoming series at this years Butts & Clucks that will air in 2023.
This year we will award over $12,000 in prizes. The event will be held on January 20th and 21st in Battery Park in Apalachicola. Included there will be a Judging seminar on Thursday, January 19th for anyone interested in being a state certified BBQ Judge. Also, during the event we will be having a The Cluck that came from the Butt Contest (Deviled Egg Contest), Sweet Smoke Q Sauce Competition, Swine Tasting, Mystery Box Competition (which will be included in the Food Network Series). Anyone that is interested go to www.ButtsandClucks.com for more information.
The Butts & Clucks, like all sanctioned events in the BBQ world will have multiple teams coming in from all over the state as well as Georgia and Alabama. This is an annual event for the Chamber of Commerce which we hope will get larger and larger each year bringing a much-needed boost to the area in a typically slow time of year. Last year 50 professional teams competed in the event with predictions from the FBA that over 50 teams will be attending this year. These teams travel all over competing in these events bringing many family and friends which most will be new to our area.
We would like to offer the opportunity for businesses and individuals to sponsor this event. The Chamber as always will do its very best to showcase the sponsors leading up to the event and during the event with Newspaper Mentions, Radio Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, listed in the newsletters, visibility in the park during the event and information included in all the teams and judge’s welcome packets. We also will be including the sponsors logos and names on the T-Shirt for the event. As well as all sponsors names and logos will be included on the main page of the website.
Chicken Sponsor $250.00 Name of Business on T-Shirt, 1 T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
Pig Sponsor $500.00 Business Logo on T-Shirt, 2 T-Shirts, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Mainstage, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
Cow Sponsor $1,000.00 Prime location Logo on T-Shirt, 4 T-Shirts, Awards Sponsor, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Mainstage During awards ceremony, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams. 12X12 location in park for a booth during the event.
All of our sponsors will have the opportunity to place something in the Teams and Judges Goodie bags for advertising as well.
Thank you
