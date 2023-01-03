The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum has a special exhibit
through January on the War Crime Trials of German military and government members.
In 1945 and 1946 high ranking members of the German military
and government, including Rudolf Hess and Hermann Goring were prosecuted for
war crimes and crimes committed against humanity stemming from their actions
before and during WWII.
Through the month of January, the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum
will present an exhibit about the trials, covering some of the more notorious
defendants as well as the prosecutors, the charges and the verdicts.
The exhibit includes WWII artifacts.
The museum is located across from Carrabelle Beach and is
open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.
There is no charge for admission.
