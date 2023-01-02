Law enforcement agencies across
the state are reminding drivers this month about Florida’s “Move Over” law.
The Florida “Move Over” law was
enacted in 2002 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers and tow
truck drivers who are stopped along Florida roadways doing their jobs.
The Move Over law was later
expanded to include sanitation and utility vehicles as well as road and bridge
maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights.
Under the law, Drivers must move
over when a patrol car, emergency vehicle or tow truck is stopped on the side
of a road with lights flashing.
If they cannot move over safely,
drivers have to slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
Violating the Move Over law can
result in a fine and points on your driver license record.
Preliminary data shows that in
2021, there were 191 crashes and more than 14,000 citations issued for
motorists failing to move over in Florida.
