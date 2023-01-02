St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Cupid! I am an almost 2-year-old lab/hound mix. I am great with other dogs and cats. I walk well on a leash and am food motivated. It takes a little time for me to open up but once I do, I will never leave your side. I love the beach! I am very attached to my crate so I have been very easy to housetrain. I am truly the best dog! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
