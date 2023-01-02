FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Mogley was returned not because he isn’t a great dog but because he posed a trip hazard to a frail person in the household. Mogley is very sweet and loving though he does need to gain some confidence. He is a Velcro dog and wants to be close to his person. He loves kids and other dogs and is partially house trained. Mogley is a 1 yr old Mastiff mix and as you can see, a very handsome boy!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
