The Florida Freshwater Angler Issue 31

Issue 31
January - March 2023
Our Purpose: To identify excellent Florida freshwater fishing opportunities and to provide anglers with relevant information that will enhance the quality of their outdoor experience.
In this issue:
TrophyCatch Tracker
TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Champion Grant Smelcer caught and released a 14-pound, 4-ounce bass from Porter Lake in Washington County.
TrophyCatch ended the year with a bang as we wrapped up Season 10 activities! Besides rewarding the catch-and-release of more than 13,500 trophy Florida bass since the program started in 2012, several other highlights capped off a tremendous Season 10.
Angler Dale Dew (in the orange hat) landed the first 10-Tag Celebration pink-tagged bass as well as the 10-Tag Grand Prize of $10,000!
TrophyCatch participant Dale Dew was not only the first angler to catch one of the 10-Tag Celebration bass with a pink tag, but also landed the 10-Tag Grand Prize of $10,000. Thank you to all anglers who participated and targeted a pink-tagged bass and helped TrophyCatch celebrate 10 years of success. Special thanks to Bass Pro Shops and AFTCO for supporting this special celebration.
The Phoenix Boats package offers one sweet bass fishing ride!
Michael Hendren from Winchester, Virginia was our Season 10 Phoenix Boats winner! This incredible boat package is powered by Mercury Marine, guided by Lowrance, anchored by Power-Pole Total Boat Control, and fully wrapped by Wrap This! One of our finalists only registered for TrophyCatch and did not submit any catches. We remind everyone that you do not need to land a trophy-size bass to be included in the annual boat drawing. All you need to do is register once at TrophyCatch.com for a chance to win a new boat in 2023!
The Season 10 Hall of Fame anglers were each rewarded with a free replica mount of their catch and other prizes for catching-and-releasing a bass weighing 13 pounds or more.
The TrophyCatch team also celebrated 14 anglers with the biggest catches of season 10 at the Hall of Fame Ceremony on Dec. 10 at Bass Pro Shops Palm Bay. TrophyCatch prizing is based on size, with bigger catches netting bigger rewards. Anglers who caught Hall of Fame bass weighing 13 pounds or greater were rewarded with a replica mount representing their bass from Gray Taxidermy; a plaque from American Registry; and a customized power bank from new partner, CellHelmet, among other awesome prizes.
The TrophyCatch Big Bag Prize winner was Bobby Rahn who submitted the heaviest combined weight for his top five bass approved during Season 10 and received prizes provided by Lake County Tourism. The Hall of Fame Champion with the biggest catch of Season 10 was Grant Smelcer (top photo) who caught and released a 14-pound, 4-ounce bass from Porter Lake in Washington County. Smelcer was also awarded the Champion plaque, Lure Lock Locker with 5 pack of boxes, and a full Hydronaut heavy-duty rain suit from AFTCO.
Featured Fish: Channel Catfish
Fishing Techniques: Give Kayaking a Try - Part 3
A well-outfitted kayak can be an incredibly efficient fishing tool. Angler is TrophyCatch participant Jean Wilson.
This issue continues looking at the amazing, adaptable kayak. Now that you know something about kayaks and accessories, it's time to go fishing!
Fishing from a kayak: So, you already know how to fish! But fishing from a kayak is different, even from fishing from a small canoe or johnboat. While fishing kayaks are usually fairly stable, you must keep your balance in mind at all times — when leaning over to unhook a snagged lure, setting the hook, or netting a fish. While fishing kayaks are roomier than their standard-sized brethren, space is still at a premium. Most of your kayak customizations, if you make any, will probably involve gear storage and access. Consider starting with a minimalist approach and keeping only your most essential gear (like hooks, plastic worms, and pliers) in a small tackle box or tackle bag near you. And of course, keep your water bottle or sports drink handy so you can stay hydrated during your paddle. As with cars and trucks, a built-in cup holder within easy reach is a big plus!
A place for everything and everything in its place makes for trouble-free kayaking fun.
Look for out-of-the-way storage under the typically-provided bungee cords behind you or on the bow, or inside an available kayak hatch, for your less necessary tackle, raingear, sunblock, etc. A waterproof duffle bag is another way to store a collection of gear in one easily-handled package. With your most essential gear readily at hand you won't need to move around much to release a fish, tie on a new hook, or change out your worm. If you need something more, you can reach back to grab the duffel bag, or hop out in shallow water to access it from the bow. Extra water or sports drinks can go under the bungee straps in the front or rear of your kayak, depending on the rest of your loadout and available space. Note that weight distribution, especially of heavy drinks, can cause your kayak to slew left or right as you paddle so rearrange your supplies if you feel your paddling is not straight and true. With time and experience, you'll learn what gear you need to have at hand most and the best way to stow it for your own style of fishing. And customizing your kayak to maximize your efficiency can be almost as much fun and satisfying as fishing from it!
With experience you'll learn what gear you need most and the best way to stow it for your style of fishing. Photo by Jean Wilson.
Now it's time to fish! Work a shoreline or deeper water the way you normally would from any small boat. However, since you are sitting low, realize that your casting distance and visibility are more limited, so you may need to work closer to your target to cast. Thankfully, a stealthy kayak is perfect for this. Ideally you can paddle along just casting as you go, but frequently wind or wave action will require you to anchor your stakeout pole at every stop. A stakeout pole or anchor also help when you hook a bigger fish. You’ll be able to land most fish with ease, but hard-fighting fish might take you for a brisk “sleigh ride.” This can actually be fun in open water, but if you’re casting anywhere near docks or submerged brush, you’ll want to anchor yourself if you hope to have any control when “the big one” hits. And when it does, a kayak will put you closer to the action than anything else except wading.
TIP: Secure your car keys and wallet in such a way that they will remain dry and secured to your kayak (or will float) in case of a rollover!
Kayak care: One of the great things about kayaks (especially if you’ve ever scrubbed down a large boat after a fishing trip) is that they require almost no maintenance. Just hose your kayak off after a muddy or saltwater fishing trip, stow it out of direct sunlight if possible, and that’s about it! Check nylon straps and the stretchy bungee cords regularly as those are the items most likely to need replacing over time. Otherwise, with minimal care a kayak will last for years.
The kayak advantage: Besides simply being fun and exciting to fish from, kayaks have one more major advantage: portability. Anywhere you can stand, you can launch! If you look for them, you will be amazed at the world of new fishing opportunities that will open up for you. Some of these new opportunities may turn up at your old fishing holes where you can now launch a boat off a 60-degree canal bank or where a sliver of public shoreline lets you get into an otherwise-inaccessible lake. Of course, be mindful of areas posted "No Trespassing" and exercise common sense as you explore your newfound freedom. Do so, and you'll find that there’s something eminently satisfying about catching a big fish that you know was out of reach of anyone else — except a fellow kayaker.
For more information: There are many books specifically on kayak fishing and plenty of information online about getting started in kayaking. Browse numerous videos on everything from getting in and out of your kayak without tipping over, to paddling and fishing from it by searching at YouTube.com.
Featured Site: Lake Rousseau
Panoramic view looking out at Lake Rousseau from the bank of the Inglis Dam.
Size: 3,500 acres
Location: Levy and Citrus Counties
Fisheries Biology: Understanding Fish Population Length Frequency
Angler Sheree Cornett shows off a nice keeper "speck" (crappie) submitted to FWC's Big Catch program. Length frequency data is critical to creating good fishing regulations that allow the maximum acceptable harvest today while still protecting fish populations for tomorrow.
How do fisheries biologists decide what the size and bag limits for each fish species should be? Like all science, it's a numbers game! However, it's more than just counting fish. It matters how many fish of which size makes up each fish population. And one of the most important ways to display and analyze that type of information is called a "length frequency graph."
How do FWC biologists obtain length frequency data from a fish population? Well, it starts with the fish! The illustrations below show a simplified version of how a length frequency graph is created, and how that data contributes to establishing sound fishing regulations.
1. For our example, the above illustration represents a lake full of largemouth bass. As you can see, there are many different sizes. Of course, there are also sunfish, crappie, catfish and other species in the lake, but to properly manage the bass it helps to look specifically at the length frequency of only the bass.
2. Fisheries biologists sample the bass in the lake. There are various sampling methods that can be used, but electrofishing is one of the most efficient and also allows the fish to be caught, measured and then released unharmed. Biologists can essentially "capture" the fish from the lake, but in the form of data — the numbers go back to the lab, but the fish go back in the water!
3. Back at the lab or office, biologists sort the fish (technically, the fish data) by size category. The example, above illustrates this process as if the actual fish, rather than the data, have been sorted. Commonly used size categories are increments of 1 cm (0.4 inches) and 2 cm (0.8 inches), but in our simplified example we're going to use large 2-inch size groups. As you can see, this fish population has more 10-inch category bass than any other size group. You can also see that the fewest bass in the population are in the 16- and 18-inch size groups.
4. Of course, biologists don't use fish symbols. They use the bass length data to create a length frequency bar graph, as shown above. This is how biologists are trained to look at fish population size distributions, and it gives them a better visual picture of the different sizes of fish in a bass population than just total numbers.
Those are the steps in creating a length frequency graph for a bass population. Above is an authentic graph generated from actual sampling data. These bass size distributions will vary from waterbody to waterbody, and also within the same water over time (especially following significant events such as a very good spawning year or a devastating drought). However, this graph is very typical of most Florida waters in that the vast majority of largemouth bass are less than 16 inches long. This is a good example of why the statewide regulation for largemouth bass is "5 Black bass, only one of which may be 16 inches or longer in total length." With an abundance of smaller bass, you can also see why there is no need for a minimum length limit.
The goals of the current statewide bass rules are to streamline regulations, allow anglers to keep smaller, more abundant bass, and protect the larger bass desired by most anglers. Length frequency information helps FWC biologists determine which regulations are appropriate for the most enjoyment and best conservation of Florida's bass and other fish species.
To contact the Florida Freshwater Angler, email John Cimbaro. Fish illustrations by Duane Raver, Jr. and Diane Rome Peebles.
