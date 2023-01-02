Monday, January 2, 2023

Upcoming Franklin County Commission Agenda

Franklin County Commission regular meeting agenda for Tuesday, January 3rd!

Franklin County is pleased to announce that Island View Park in Carrabelle was re-opened to the public at noon on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following a final walk-through inspection with County Staff, the Project Engineer, and District Commissioner Cheryl Sanders.   A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be in January for a date yet to be determined. The county would also like to thank all who have been a part of the restoration efforts, with a special thanks to contractor North Florida Construction for a job well done!




