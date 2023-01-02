Upcoming Franklin County Commission Agenda

Franklin County is pleased to announce that Island View Park in Carrabelle was re-opened to the public at noon on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following a final walk-through inspection with County Staff, the Project Engineer, and District Commissioner Cheryl Sanders. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be in January for a date yet to be determined. The county would also like to thank all who have been a part of the restoration efforts, with a special thanks to contractor North Florida Construction for a job well done!
No comments:
Post a Comment