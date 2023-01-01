Gulf World Marine Institute will release dozens of sea turtles Monday morning at Cape San Blas.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned (they enter a comatose state) by the frigid temperatures in shallows bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
During the recent cold snap that came through on Christmas weekend, local bays dropped below the temperature threshold, causing over 150 sea turtles to cold-stun.
Most of these turtles are otherwise healthy, and so are cleared for release once they have warmed back to a normal body temperature.
Gulf World Marine Institute will release the majority of the cold-stunned sea turtles tomorrow.
The estimated time for the event will be at 10:00 am Eastern at Cape Palms Park in Cape San Blas.
The address is 6081 Cape San Blas Road.
The actual release time is pending loading and travel time.
The public is invited to attend this event.
