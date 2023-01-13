Battle of Natural Bridge, Jan 21 with Dale Cox

Battle of Natural Bridge: History Program
with Dale Cox
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting an interesting history program entitled, “The Battle of Natural Bridge”. This program features historian and author, Dale Cox and will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10 am - 12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. There is no charge for this event.
This program will explore the little known facts about the 1865 Union raid that culminated at the Battle of Natural Bridge, the largest Civil War engagement in Florida's Big Bend region and one of the last significant Confederate victories of the Civil War. Fought on March 6, 1865, along the St. Marks River, the battle not only preserved Tallahassee's status as the only unconquered Southern capital east of the Mississippi, it protected a large area of North Florida and South Georgia from devastation at the hands of advancing Union troops.
Historian and author Dale Cox is the author of a book entitled, “The Battle of Natural Bridge, Florida: The Confederate Defense of Tallahassee”. Dale Cox is the author of more than one dozen books on Southern history and culture and has won numerous awards.There is no fee for this program. Donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Sponsored by C-Quarters Marina and Shaun Donahoe Realty. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Seating is limited and masks are optional. Attendees are asked to follow health guidelines. For more information, contact 850-697-2141.
Save the Date:
Carrabelle Culture Crawl
The 2023 event season is well underway with exciting programs and events through the spring. We are asking that you support this effort by joining or renewing as a Member of the Carrabelle Historical Society which serves as friends of the Carrabelle History Museum.
Join or renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society today! $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations and businesses. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Join Online. You may also renew by completing the CARRABELLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP FORM and mailing it along with your check made payable to: Carrabelle History Museum to P.O. Box 0666, Carrabelle, FL, 32322.
If you have any questions, contact us at 850-697-4121,carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or https://www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org/membership.
Volunteers are needed! In order to hold these fabulous events, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online.
