Friday, January 13, 2023

                There will be a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Workshop in Apalachicola on February the 1st.

 

The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association will offer the workshop at the Historic Holy Family Center in Apalachicola from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. 

 

This workshop provides mariners with hands-on training and experience with ocean survival equipment and techniques.

 

The course will cover a number of emergency procedures drills; as well as Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons, signal flares, and mayday calls.

 

It will also cover man-overboard recovery and firefighting; flooding and damage control; dewatering pumps, immersion suits and Personal Flotation Devices.

 

There will also be discussions on helicopter rescue, life rafts, abandon ship procedures, and cold-water survival skills.

 

AMSEA’s Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshops meet the U.S. Coast Guard training requirements for drill conductors on commercial fishing vessels.

 

This workshop is 95 dollars to commercial fishermen and $225 for all others.

 

Participants may receive up to $95 off the purchase of their next personal floatation device

 

Interested mariners may register online at www.amsea.org




