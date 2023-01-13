There will be
a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Workshop in Apalachicola on February the 1st.
The
Alaska Marine Safety Education Association will offer the workshop at the Historic Holy Family Center in
Apalachicola from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
This
workshop provides mariners with hands-on training and experience with ocean
survival equipment and techniques.
The
course will cover a number of emergency procedures drills; as well as Emergency
Position Indicating Radio Beacons, signal flares, and mayday calls.
It
will also cover man-overboard recovery and firefighting; flooding and damage
control; dewatering pumps, immersion suits and Personal Flotation Devices.
There
will also be discussions on helicopter rescue, life rafts, abandon ship
procedures, and cold-water survival skills.
AMSEA’s
Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshops meet the U.S. Coast Guard training
requirements for drill conductors on commercial fishing vessels.
This
workshop is 95 dollars to commercial fishermen and $225 for all others.
Participants may receive up to $95 off
the purchase of their next personal floatation device
Interested
mariners may register online at www.amsea.org
No comments:
Post a Comment