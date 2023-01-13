The City of Apalachicola will celebrate arbor day on January 14th at the Apalachicola Farmer's Market with a tree giveaway.
In celebration of Florida’s Arbor Day, the Apalachicola Tree Committee will be giving away trees at the Mill Pond Pavilion Farmers Market located at the north end of Market Street on Saturday, January 14th from 9AM to noon.
The Florida Forest Service will be supplying the Tree Committee with 20 pond cypress, 15 live oak, 11 sweet bay magnolias, 15 myrtle oaks and 10 longleaf pines – all potted in 3-gallon containers and available free of charge to Apalachicola residents, one tree per residence.
On hand to answer questions about tree planting and care will be Tate’s Hell forester Alex Skovronsky along with local University of Florida Extension director Erik Lovestrand.
Information will also be available on lethal bronzing disease which is killing palms in the city.
The Apalachicola Tree Committee will also be there to answer questions about the City’s Tree Ordinance.
In celebration of Florida’s Arbor Day, the Apalachicola Tree Committee will be giving away trees at the Mill Pond Pavilion Farmers Market located at the north end of Market Street on Saturday, January 14th from 9AM to noon.
The Florida Forest Service will be supplying the Tree Committee with 20 pond cypress, 15 live oak, 11 sweet bay magnolias, 15 myrtle oaks and 10 longleaf pines – all potted in 3-gallon containers and available free of charge to Apalachicola residents, one tree per residence.
On hand to answer questions about tree planting and care will be Tate’s Hell forester Alex Skovronsky along with local University of Florida Extension director Erik Lovestrand.
Information will also be available on lethal bronzing disease which is killing palms in the city.
The Apalachicola Tree Committee will also be there to answer questions about the City’s Tree Ordinance.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment