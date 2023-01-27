Carrabelle Culture Crawl, Sat, Feb 11 in Carrabelle

Carrabelle Culture Crawl
Saturday, February 11
Carrabelle, FL
The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting the Carrabelle Culture Crawl on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10 am to 3 pm. This cultural event is a free celebration of amazing local culture, art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle. This is a wonderful opportunity to add a bit more fun as you experience the wonderful local culture that Carrabelle has to offer.
The Carrabelle History Museum will be bringing live music and entertainment outdoors to the streets of Carrabelle, with Florida folk music, classic country, modern songs, and favorite oldies. A variety of musicians will be performing outdoors for all to enjoy including Florida Folk musician, Frank Lindamood, Cody Barber, Lewis Christie (with his keyboard), Jack Zurawka, and Kevin Andrew and the Rockulla Performers, a variety of young talent. Visitors will again spot fun, costumed characters from the Fishy Fashion Show wandering the streets. These walking photo ops are a fan-favorite at the Crawl.
New this year will be a Car Cruise-In by the Forgotten Coast Cruisers car club. They will be bringing a couple of beautiful classic, vintage, and even modern cars to the Crawl! Car enthusiasts can check out a vintage Lotus 7, a 1924 Model T Truck and more!
Returning will be a Carrabelle Scavenger Hunt. For each location, a fun clue will be provided. The Scavenger Hunt is a great way to learn fun facts about Carrabelle’s history you may have never known. Guests can start at the Carrabelle History Museum and visit as many of the wonderful locations as they would like.
Art will abound at the Carrabelle Culture Crawl featuring some local artists and artisans. There will be art to view at a variety of shops and galleries including an art exhibition at Rio Carrabelle. The always popular public art drawing and coloring activity will be hung in storefront windows. And be sure to walk over to see Carrabelle’s two large, stunning murals!
Come learn about the culture and local history of the area by visiting the exhibitors and demonstrators on Avenue B and in the downtown area. Some of the fascinating topics including pioneer life in North Florida, WWII Army training on Carrabelle Beach, cast net throwing demonstrations, Carrabelle’s rich nautical history, and more. While on Avenue B, be sure to visit the Carrabelle History Museum to see the new exhibit on the Shipwrecks of Dog Island plus discover the booms and busts of Carrabelle’s history like the by-gone eras when local logging and lumber merchants, steamships, and shrimping vessels lined the vast and deep Carrabelle River.
For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141, carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com, or www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. A big thank you to the sponsors of this year’s Crawl: Air Con of Wakulla, Centennial Bank, Coastal Realty Group, Duke Energy, and Inovia Consulting Group.
The 2023 event season is well underway with exciting programs and events through the spring. We are asking that you support this effort by joining or renewing as a Member of the Carrabelle Historical Society which serves as friends of the Carrabelle History Museum.
Join or renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society today! $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations and businesses. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Join Online. You may also renew by completing the CARRABELLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP FORM and mailing it along with your check made payable to: Carrabelle History Museum to P.O. Box 0666, Carrabelle, FL, 32322.
If you have any questions, contact us at 850-697-4121,carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or https://www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org/membership.
Volunteers are needed! In order to hold these fabulous events, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online.
No comments:
Post a Comment