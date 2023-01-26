Thursday, January 26, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — January 26

JANUARY 26, 2023

Highlights

Farming Sea Scallops in Maine Offers New Opportunities and Builds Community Resilience

Maine Sea Scallop Aquaculture video still

Our newest video highlights the development of sea scallop aquaculture in Maine. This sustainable shellfish farming helps fishermen and coastal communities face new challenges and adapt to a changing climate.

NOAA’s Deep Sea Coral Research and Technology Program Launches Updated Website

Deep Sea Coral

NOAA’s Deep Sea Coral Research and Technology Program is the only federal program dedicated to understanding deep-sea coral and sponge ecosystems. The program’s updated website showcases exciting discoveries, extensive partnerships, and other resources.

The Prescott Grant Program: Highlighting Regional Awardees

Prescott Grant awardees

The Prescott Grant Program provides competitive grants for marine mammal network partners to fund stranding response, data collection, and facilities operations. Since 2001, the program has awarded more than $71.2 million. Check out the accomplishments of six past recipients of Prescott Grant funding.

West Coast

Endangered Salmon Regain Access to Healthy West Coast Habitat through 20 Projects Funded by NOAA Fisheries

Juvenile Endangered Salmon

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity for NOAA Fisheries to restore access to ancestral habitats for endangered and threatened species in the face of climate change.

Science Blog: Glider Emergency Recovery

Glider recovery

In the latest post from the Autonomous Gliders in the Antarctic science blog series, researcher Jen Walsh reports on a disappointing setback: a catastrophic electrical failure in one of the gliders. Fortunately a National Science Foundation vessel was nearby. A knowledgeable colleague on board communicated with the glider and the ship’s crew was able to retrieve it.

Southeast

$64 Million Approved for Two Habitat Restoration Projects in Coastal Louisiana

Mississippi River Delta

Two NOAA-sponsored habitat restoration projects in Louisiana have been approved for more than $64 million in funding. The projects are funded by the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act Program. This wetland restoration work will help support resilient communities and sustainable fisheries along the Louisiana coast.

Meet Andy Ostrowski, Fisheries Biologist

Andy Ostrowski

As part of the Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center series, meet Andy Ostrowski, a fisheries biologist whose work centers around reef fish life history.

Upcoming Deadlines

January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment

January 27: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training (Gulf B-WET) Program Funding Opportunity

February 7: Deadline Extended—Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project

February 10: Applications due for 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program

February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity

February 15: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program

February 20: Applications due for the Chesapeake Bay Summer Internship Program and the Chesapeake-Student Recruitment, Early Advisement and Mentoring (C-StREAM) Program

March 6: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA Plus)

Upcoming Events

January 30–February 2: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Meeting in Baton Rouge, LA

February 7–9: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting in Washington, D.C

February 7: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients in St. Petersburg, FL

February 8–9: eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-Grant Virtual Symposium

February 9–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting in Seattle, WA

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information


at

