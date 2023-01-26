Roberts and Roberts Construction has been awarded the bid to extend the bike path at Alligator Point.
Roberts and Roberts was one of three companies to bid on the project; They offered the lowest bid at just over one million dollars.
The project will construct the multi-use path from East Harbor Circle to the S-curve.
The county plans to extend the bike path to the Alligator Point Marina but will need to submit a later application for another phase of the path construction to reach the marina area.
The project is being funded through a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.
