Thursday, January 26, 2023

Roberts and Roberts Construction has been awarded the bid to extend the bike path at Alligator Point

Roberts and Roberts Construction has been awarded the bid to extend the bike path at Alligator Point.

Roberts and Roberts was one of three companies to bid on the project; They offered the lowest bid at just over one million dollars.

The project will construct the multi-use path from East Harbor Circle to the S-curve.

The county plans to extend the bike path to the Alligator Point Marina but will need to submit a later application for another phase of the path construction to reach the marina area.

The project is being funded through a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment