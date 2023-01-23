Crossing Highway 98
in Carrabelle is a little safer now, thanks to some new crosswalks in the city.
The Florida
Department of Transportation has installed 4 solar-powered crosswalk warning
signs in Carrabelle.
They are at the
intersection of Highway 98 and Tallahassee Street and Highway 98 and Marine
Street.
They were added
because vehicular and pedestrian traffic have increased to the point that they are
necessary.
When pedestrians push
the button on the device, six 6 LED lights on each of the 4 warning signs will
immediately begin flashing to warn oncoming vehicular traffic that a pedestrian
is about to cross Hwy 98.
