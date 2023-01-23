Monday, January 23, 2023

Crossing Highway 98 in Carrabelle is a little safer now, thanks to some new crosswalks in the city

Crossing Highway 98 in Carrabelle is a little safer now, thanks to some new crosswalks in the city.

 

The Florida Department of Transportation has installed 4 solar-powered crosswalk warning signs in Carrabelle.

 

They are at the intersection of Highway 98 and Tallahassee Street and Highway 98 and Marine Street.

 

They were added because vehicular and pedestrian traffic have increased to the point that they are necessary.

 

When pedestrians push the button on the device, six 6 LED lights on each of the 4 warning signs will immediately begin flashing to warn oncoming vehicular traffic that a pedestrian is about to cross Hwy 98. 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment