Local unemployment dropped slightly between November and December.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.3 percent last month, down from 2.4 percent the month before.
106 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4639.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just above the statewide unemployment average of 2.2 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2 percent in December – that was down from 2.4 percent the month before.
111 people were out of work in gulf County in December.
Wakulla County unemployment was 1.9 percent last month.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.3 percent.
