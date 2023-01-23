Duke Energy Florida announced last week that it has identified a location in Franklin County for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program

Duke Energy Florida announced last week that it has identified four locations in Franklin, Highlands and Marion counties for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program to evaluate and prepare industrial sites for economic development.
Through the Site Readiness Program, Duke Energy identifies high-potential sites and partners with county officials, local economic development professionals and landowners to develop a strategy for getting sites fully ready to market to industrial prospects.
In Florida alone, the Site Readiness Program has resulted in 680 new jobs and $183 million in capital investment in Florida since 2013.
Duke Energy has chosen the Apalachicola Airport Industrial Park as one of its site readiness locations.
The 636-acre site offers three runways and 100 acres of industrial land ready for development.
Nearby industries include agriculture, commercial and manufacturing companies.
With zoning in place and utilities available that include water, sewer, fiber and ample electric capacity, the airport is ready for a new aviation or industrial tenant interested in establishing a home in north Florida.
Ricky Jones, chairman of the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners said “We look forward to Duke Energy’s assistance in advancing the readiness of the Apalachicola Regional Airport site, as well as helping us strategically market the site to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations in northwest Florida.”
