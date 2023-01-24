Franklin County is now preparing to replace 4 dune walkovers on St. George Island that are getting old and deteriorated.
Many of the county’s existing dune walkovers on St. George Island are about 25 years old, and it has become necessary to replace some of the oldest and most deteriorated structures as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the walkovers safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed for erosion control by aiding in the preservation of natural dune topography and native vegetation.
The county has requested a proposal from the County’s coastal engineers to design, permit and engineer the replacement of the four walkovers between 7th – 10th Street West, which are considered to be in the worst shape.
The design work will cost about 25 thousand dollars and will be paid through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Any replacement would have to occur before the start of Sea Turtle Nesting Season on May 1st.
Many of the county’s existing dune walkovers on St. George Island are about 25 years old, and it has become necessary to replace some of the oldest and most deteriorated structures as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the walkovers safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed for erosion control by aiding in the preservation of natural dune topography and native vegetation.
The county has requested a proposal from the County’s coastal engineers to design, permit and engineer the replacement of the four walkovers between 7th – 10th Street West, which are considered to be in the worst shape.
The design work will cost about 25 thousand dollars and will be paid through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Any replacement would have to occur before the start of Sea Turtle Nesting Season on May 1st.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment