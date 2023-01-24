February festivals gearing up with food and music countywide!

Popular Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler Returns February 12 to Apalach
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the
25th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 6-9 pm. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. Tickets are $100.00 per person and are available at the Chamber for presale. For more information, click here.
HCOLA 20th Annual History Festival February 17-19
H’COLA’s Annual African-American History Festival will be held February 17-19. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music, and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness, and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two-day event. Click here for details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Honors Black Servicemen
In commemoration of Black History Month, the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will present a special exhibit to honor our country’s African-American Servicemen. This exhibit will focus on the 473rd, one of the Black Amphibious Truck Companies that served at Camp Gordon Johnston during World War II, as well as go into more depth on the segregation and Jim Crow laws that our African-American service members faced. This exhibit will open Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and be on display until Saturday, February 25. African Americans served in segregated units in both the Army and the Army Air Corps, one of the most recognizable being the Tuskegee Airmen. Many trained at Camp Gordon Johnston in transportation units like Amphibious Truck Companies, and even these support units worked close to combat and under fire. This exhibit will present what has been discovered to date of these men, who like many African Americans, served their country with honor in a military that was still segregated and share the types of challenges that were faced by these heroes. Details.
Three Ilse Newell Concerts in February
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts will present three unique concerts during February. On February 5, the Leon Anderson Jazz Ensemble, Tribute to John Coltrane & Jazz Ambassadors will perform at 4pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. Listen to your favorite jazz from the 1970s to 1990s, featuring the music of John Coltrane and the Jazz Ambassadors. Drummer Leon Anderson and his jazz ensemble featuring bass, keyboard, trombone, and saxophone, are a Forgotten Coast favorite! A reception will be held in Benedict Hall, next door to the church, after the concert. Details.
On February 11, the Newell Fund partners with ECCC to host Bernard Simmons and the Apalachicola Blues Authority, An Evening of Delta Blues at 6pm at Holy Family Senior Center in Apalachicola. ECCC will be serving food and beverages before the concert, during intermission, and after the concert. Details. On February 26, the Lyric Tenor, Mark Daniels & Accompanist Rob Goodling will perform at 4pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. Tenor Mark Daniels and Pianist Rob Goodling have a concert of music everyone loves including Opera Arias, Broadway Show Tunes, Sigmund Romberg, and Irish Airs. A reception will be held in Benedict Hall, next door to the church, after the concert. Details.
Crooked River Lighthouse Hosts Park Fest and Full Moon Climb February 4
The Crooked River Lighthouse group will host a Crooked River Park Fest on Saturday, February 4 from 9 am-9 pm. This event starts off with an extended Country Farmer’s Market from 9 am-4 pm with live music, art, and local vendors. The day will continue with the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new exhibit for the 1894 Fresnel lens with a lighted lamp burner replica and new interpretive displays. Then into the evening the festivities continue with live music on the pirate ship stage, full moon climbs, and local food vendors under the stars. Details.
SGI Lighthouse Full Moon Climb February 5
The February Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Sunday, February 5. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 8p.m. Details.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl February 11
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, will be held on Saturday, February 11. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on February 11 from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will feature the popular Fishy Fashion show and a scavenger hunt. Details.
SGI Charity Chili Cookoff March 2-4
The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction will be held Thursday through Saturday, March 2-4. In addition to the main chili cooking event, this three-day family-friendly event features a Golf tournament, silent auction, food vendors and lots of musical entertainment. The chili cookoff is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD). Details.
Eastpoint Charity Rib Cookoff March 18
The Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday, March 18 at the fire house in Eastpoint. BBQ dinners will be served from 11am. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Day Parade March 11
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will celebrate the 28th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day with a parade on Saturday, March 11, 2023, starting at 10:45am in Carrabelle. This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to the present. All veterans, their families, and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans. The museum needs the community’s support and participation to make this celebration more special than ever for our veterans. Details.
18th Annual Forgotten Coast Paint-out March 17-26
The Forgotten Coast en Plein Air Paint-out will be held March 17-26 along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Now in the 18th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day cultural art event. Details.
Win a 2023 Family Adventure Getaway!
Start off the New Year with a chance to win a family-friendly adventure getaway this year to Florida's Forgotten Cost. The Franklin County TDC continues its popular getaways with a twist! Click here to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for a family of four to enjoy outdoor fun including a tour of the area lighthouses, a charter adventure tour and dinner for two nights at family-friendly restuarants along Florida's Forgotten Coast.
Apalachicola Barkus Festival February 25
The 12th Annual Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade will be celebrated Saturday, February 25. This popular pet themed event will take place from 11am – 4pm at Apalachicola's Riverfront Park. Festivities will include live entertainment, local food vendors, and a variety of arts and craft vendors to enjoy while strolling through the park. In the tradition of the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, profits from the parade will be donated to help care for the animals of Florida's Forgotten Coast. Details.
Panhandle Players Present Sister Creatures
The Panhandle Players will present "Sister Creatures" a play written by John B. Spohrer, Jr., at the Chapman Auditorium February 17-19. Sisters Addie and Bella run a successful day spa in Apalachicola. They are equal partners, and all is fine in Paradise. Then Bella acquires a new boyfriend who threatens her relationship with Addie. Then, as often happens in Florida, the air conditioning stops working and things start breaking bad. Bats. Snakes. Demons. Shotguns. Coconut crème pies and champagne. Will they remain “sisters forever”? Details.
Apalach Historical Society to Host Talk on Feb. 11
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will present a program on “Schooners: Fast, Practical and Agile” by Duncan Blair as part of their Spring Speaker Series on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 4pm at the Raney Carriage House in Apalachicola, FL. Duncan Blair is a member of the friends of Governor Stone and is interested in boat types, vernacular design, and history. He researches and writes about traditional sailing vessels, how and why they were used, how they developed over time, and why it is useful and important to be aware of them and their history in a blog entitled, “Traditional Sail”. Details. Additional Spring Speaker Series events are scheduled for March 18, April 22 & May 20.
