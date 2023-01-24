Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: COUNTY ROAD 67 PHASE 2 SCRAP
Location Id: 430650
Location Name: COUNTY ROAD 67
County: Franklin
Application Number: 430650-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: COUNTY ROAD 67
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-055
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: WOMACK BRIDGE CULVERT REPAIRS
Location Id: 430653
Location Name: COUNTY ROAD 67 - WOMACK CREEK BRIDGE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 430653-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: COUNTY ROAD 67 - WOMACK CREEK BRIDGE
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: MONEY BAYOU OUTFALL RELOCATION
Location Id: 356447
Location Name: MONEY BAYOU OUTFALL RELOCATION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 356447-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: MONEY BAYOU OUTFALL RELOCATION
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 219 EAST BAY DRIVE [DOCK]
Location Id: 430644
Location Name: 219 EAST BAY DRIVE [DOCK]
County: Gulf
Application Number: 430644-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 219 EAST BAY DRIVE [DOCK]
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: MISTING SPRINGS SD SEWER
Location Id: 430641
Location Name: MISTING SPRINGS SUBDIVISION
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 430641-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-054
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: COUNTY ROAD 67 PHASE 3 SCRAP
Location Id: 430652
Location Name: COUNTY ROAD 67
County: Franklin
Application Number: 430652-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: COUNTY ROAD 67
