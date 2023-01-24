Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The 2023 JSL of PSJ Chili Cook-Off is our 13th Cook-Off!
When -
The event is the last Saturday of January: January 28th, 2023.
Event starts at 12pm, wrapping up about 4pm. Chili runs out quickly, so don't come too late. Winners will be announced about 3:30pm and raffle winners about 4pm.
Where -
The large parking lot between Haughty Heron and Dewberry/Polished.
GPS address 100 Village Dr, PSJ.
What -
We will have Chili of course! But also a Car Show, Family Bazaar, Music and Kid Zone.
Cost -
No cover charge so come out and browse for free!!
Chili tastes are $1/ticket, 1 ticket gets you a 2 oz taster cup, 3 tickets gets you a large cup. Popcorn, cotton candy and waters are 1 ticket each. Chili Mugs are $25 each and come with unlimited tastes.
50/50 raffle and raffle basket tickets are also $1/ticket.
Family Bazaar Vendors set their own prices.
Get your chili teams together and register TODAY!
Team Rules and Registration:
https://forms.gle/nD7iQ5EyWGV5d9FG6
Vendor Rules and Registration:
https://forms.gle/8c4sRzSrsMP8k87Y8
Car Rules and Registration:
https://forms.gle/YEpsg4mAxvairDd66
