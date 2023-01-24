Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The JSL of PSJ 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off



SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023, AT 12 PM – 4 PM


100 Village Dr, Port St Joe, FL 32456-1888


The 2023 JSL of PSJ Chili Cook-Off is our 13th Cook-Off!


When -

The event is the last Saturday of January: January 28th, 2023.

Event starts at 12pm, wrapping up about 4pm. Chili runs out quickly, so don't come too late. Winners will be announced about 3:30pm and raffle winners about 4pm.


Where -

The large parking lot between Haughty Heron and Dewberry/Polished.

GPS address 100 Village Dr, PSJ.


What -

We will have Chili of course! But also a Car Show, Family Bazaar, Music and Kid Zone.


Cost -

No cover charge so come out and browse for free!!

Chili tastes are $1/ticket, 1 ticket gets you a 2 oz taster cup, 3 tickets gets you a large cup. Popcorn, cotton candy and waters are 1 ticket each. Chili Mugs are $25 each and come with unlimited tastes.


50/50 raffle and raffle basket tickets are also $1/ticket.

Family Bazaar Vendors set their own prices.

Get your chili teams together and register TODAY!


Team Rules and Registration:

https://forms.gle/nD7iQ5EyWGV5d9FG6


Vendor Rules and Registration: 

https://forms.gle/8c4sRzSrsMP8k87Y8


Car Rules and Registration: 

https://forms.gle/YEpsg4mAxvairDd66


