Florida strawberries are grown all over, a new discovery in corn, and more UF/IFAS news

|
Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
|
|
|
|
|For the week beginning January 23, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMPORTANT BACKGROUND | Hot off the presses! The 2022 Florida's Agriculture and Food System Fast Facts booklet will give you the stats on everything from how much farmland is in the state, to the number of harvested acres of watermelon, to the economic impact of livestock production. It's all in a pocket-sized guide.
Bookmark or download your virtual copy >
Contact us to ask about physical copies for your newsroom >
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Helping Florida strawberry growers and meeting consumer desires for 70 years
UF/IFAS-developed strawberry varieties grow in more than 50 countries and on every continent except Antarctica. One example is the uniquely colored pineberry, pictured, a newer variety now found on store shelves. Download here > Contact >
Researchers discover missing piece in corn’s evolutionary history
Ancient ears of corn were about two inches long, with only a few tiny kernels and no cob. Domestication transformed them into modern corn, but how that happened is largely a mystery. Contact >
What do you wear to a prescribed fire?
A fire scientist explains
In honor of Florida’s Prescribed Fire Awareness Week, we talked with UF/IFAS fire scientist Raelene Crandall about some of the critical tools of prescribed fire work: personal protective equipment, or PPE. Contact >
Related video: Learn about the importance of using prescribed burns to the health of the forest ecosystem.
Hemp informational sessions offered throughout 2023
The free webinars will share the knowledge gained from the hemp program’s research and Extension efforts over the past four years. Registration for the first session, in February, is available now. Contact >
Miami-Dade 4-H teens head to Washington, D.C., to showcase skills in agricultural tech
The youths' internships last summer had them working to address food insecurity by growing food in unconventional spaces in Overtown. Now, two of the six are taking what they learned to the Ignite by 4-H national conference. Download here > Contact >
Citrus irrigation, nutrition updates are topics for Feb. 15 workshop
Sessions will include an update on Best Management Practices in citrus research, using smart-irrigations apps for irrigation scheduling, the impact of micronutrients on young HLB-affected trees and an optional field tour in the afternoon. Contact >
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No comments:
Post a Comment