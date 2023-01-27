Franklin County’s legislative delegation will be in town on January
31st to hear from the public and from local government representatives.
The delegation includes state representative Jason Shoaf and State
Senator Cory Simon.
The hearings are a chance for the public to bring up items that the
legislature might be able to address during the next legislative session.
The hearings also offer a chance for local officials to request state
money for local projects.
The Franklin County Legislative Delegation hearing will begin at 11AM
at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
The 2023 Regular session of the Florida Legislature is scheduled to
convene on March the 7th in Tallahassee.
