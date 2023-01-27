St. George Island is getting closer to having a new playground at the public beach area.
The old playground was torn down last year because it was no longer safe to use, so now the county is replacing it with new equipment.
The new playground will not only be safer, but will also be more accessible to children with mobility issues.
The new playground will include a larger play structure for children ages 5-12, a smaller companion structure with integrated shade for children ages 2-5, two independent surface mounted spinner pieces, and approximately 2800 square feet of inclusive turf surfacing.
There will also be a picnic pavilion, landscaping and low-voltage security lighting.
Unfortunately, there won’t be enough space for swings, though a smaller swing set might be placed to the west of the playground.
The equipment is made in America and includes hot dipped galvanized, aluminum, and high-quality PVC components all upgraded for coastal conditions.
The equipment and installation will cost about 288 thousand dollars which will be paid through a state grant, along with money from the St. George Island Civic Club and the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
