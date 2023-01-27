Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones elected Chair of Apalachee Regional Planning Council

Tallahassee, Florida, January 27, 2023 - The Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) has unanimously selected Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones as chair of its 24-member Board.
ARPC is one of 10 regional planning councils in the state. Established in 1977, the Council is a regional convener and provides technical assistance in the program areas of economic/community development, emergency planning, transportation, housing, and resiliency. The Apalachee Region consists of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties and their municipalities.
Commissioner Jones was first appointed to the Apalachee Regional Planning Council Board in 2017. His drive and determination to facilitate regional collaboration continues to be a defining asset to the Council, and the Region as a whole. “I am honored to serve as ARPC Chair and look forward to continued collaboration on behalf of the Apalachee Region.”
In January of 2020, the ARPC elected Commissioner Jones as Vice Chair under the leadership of Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier. “It was a pleasure to serve as Chair of the ARPC Board alongside Commissioner Jones. He demonstrated great thoughtfulness and innovation in the position, and I am confident that Commissioner Jones will continue to provide excellent leadership in his new role as ARPC Chair.”
In addition, the ARPC Board unanimously selected Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock as Vice-Chair, and Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter as Secretary/Treasurer. Commissioner Peacock has served on the board since 2016, and Commissioner Porter was first appointed to the board in 2021.
