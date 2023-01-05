Franklin County Commissioners are considering adding a policy to pay county workers who are on-call during holidays, weekends, and during closures during storms.
The issue usually comes up during the Christmas holidays when county departments are closed for consecutive days for Christmas and New Year, but there are other times during the year when workers are required to be on-call for the health, safety, and welfare of county residents.
Currently, when a county employee is asked to be on-call, their compensation is based on how many hours they have worked that week and the employee is not compensated for all of the restrictions that goes along with being on-call.
The county is now looking at providing those workers with extra pay to make up for the inconvenience like not being able to leave the county while on-call.
Commissioner Jessica Ward added the additional pay should also act as an incentive for the employees who give up their free time to make sure the county continues to operate as needed.
Commissioner Noah Lockley put it more bluntly, saying the current policy is a “rip-off.”
He feels workers on-call should be paid for a full day’s work adding that when a person is on-call, they are working, whether they are called in or not.
County commissioners agreed that the issue should be sent to the county labor attorney who can create a county policy to be considered at a future commission meeting.
