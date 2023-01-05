Thursday, January 5, 2023

Wakulla County Hardship Assistance Program Now Open

WakullaCoLogo.large.jpg

WAKULLA COUNTY HARDSHIP ASSISTANCE PROGRAM APPLICATION CYCLE NOW OPEN

Application Deadline: May 31, 2023

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces the Fiscal Year 2022/23 Hardship Assistance Program related to the Solid Waste and Fire Services Protection Assessments.


The Hardship Assistance Program was created to assist residential property owners who meet the eligibility criteria with the financial burden imposed by the Solid Waste and Fire Services Assessments. To apply for hardship assistance, citizens must complete an application and file it with the County Administrator’s Office for consideration prior to May 31, 2023. The applicant must be the owner of the residential property, which must also be homestead exempt, and the following income criteria must be demonstrated:

Extremely Low (30%) Income Limits

1 Person

$16,600

2 Person

$18,950

3 Person

$23,030

4 Person

$27,750

5 Person

$32,470

6 Person

$37,190

7 Person

$41,910

8 Person

$46,630

The application can be downloaded below or can be picked up at the Public Works Department, 340 Trice Lane, Crawfordville, Florida 32327. If you have any questions relating to this program, please contact Ivanhoe Carroll by phone at (850) 926-7616 or email at icarroll@mywakulla.com. 

Download the Application
Download the Flyer
Revenue Collections Webpage


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment