Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to hold a public hearing to consider proposed changes for Serenity Seaside Resort

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to hold a public hearing to consider proposed changes for a commercial and residential project in Eastpoint that was first approved in 2019.

 

The project is called Serenity Seaside Resort; the Planned Unit Development allows for 44 residential units, a 40-unit hotel and 60 cottages on about 56 acres at the intersection of Island Drive and South Bayshore Drive near the St. George Island bridge.

 

The development will also provide about 10 thousand square feet of event space for the community, as well as a coffee shop and a restaurant which will be open to the public.

 

Much of the construction will be done on about 16 acres with a density of about 2.4 units per acre while 40 acres will be left as green space.

 

The developers are now asking for a few changes to the plan, including moving the egress from Island Drive to south Bayshore Drive.

 

The developer also plans to change the main hotel to a hotel-resort-spa design versus the current motor court design which they say will provide a more conventional event use and short stay such as a modern hotel facility would provide.

 

County commissioners say they have a lot of questions about the proposed changes, and they will have to be answered at a public hearing which will be held at a future County Commission meeting.



