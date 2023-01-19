Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to hold a public hearing to consider proposed changes for Serenity Seaside Resort

Franklin County commissioners
on Tuesday agreed to hold a public hearing to consider proposed changes for a
commercial and residential project in Eastpoint that was first approved in
2019.
The project is
called Serenity Seaside Resort; the Planned Unit Development allows for 44
residential units, a 40-unit hotel and 60 cottages on about 56 acres at the
intersection of Island Drive and South Bayshore Drive near the St. George
Island bridge.
The development will
also provide about 10 thousand square feet of event space for the community, as
well as a coffee shop and a restaurant which will be open to the public.
Much of the
construction will be done on about 16 acres with a density of about 2.4 units
per acre while 40 acres will be left as green space.
The developers are
now asking for a few changes to the plan, including moving the egress from
Island Drive to south Bayshore Drive.
The developer also plans to change
the main hotel to a hotel-resort-spa design versus the current motor court
design which they say will provide a more conventional event use and short stay
such as a modern hotel facility would provide.
County commissioners say they have
a lot of questions about the proposed changes, and they will have to be
answered at a public hearing which will be held at a future County Commission
meeting.
