Next time you’re walking along one of our local beaches and
find something you can’t identify; the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve
can help.
The Reserve has a Beachcombers
ID Hotline.
All you have to do
is take a picture of whatever it is you find on the beach that you can't
identify and text it to 850-895-1519.
At that point the
professionals at the Research Reserve will take a look at the photo and
identify the object for you.
That number again is
850-895-1519.
And if you would
like to see some of the creatures that other people have found and asked about,
you can find them on-line at https://www.apalachicolareserve.com.
https://www.apalachicolareserve.com/beachcombers-id-hotline/
No comments:
Post a Comment