Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Next time you’re walking along one of our local beaches and find something you can’t identify; the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve can help.

 

The Reserve has a Beachcombers ID Hotline.

 

All you have to do is take a picture of whatever it is you find on the beach that you can't identify and text it to 850-895-1519.

 

At that point the professionals at the Research Reserve will take a look at the photo and identify the object for you.

 

And if you would like to see some of the creatures that other people have found and asked about, you can find them on-line at https://www.apalachicolareserve.com.

 

