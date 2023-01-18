The Elder Care Community Council is seeking donations
of household items for their annual New Year's baskets program.
This is the 5th year of the
program which provides laundry baskets full of household items to homebound
seniors.
The items they are seeking are
items that everyone needs in their home but cannot be purchased with food
stamps.
Items you can donate include
laundry soap and bar soap, dishwashing soap, dish cloths & dish towels as
well as tissues and paper towels.
They also need toilet paper, toilet cleaners and toilet brushes along with all-purpose cleaner and cleaning cloths.
You can take your donations to
the Holy Family Senior Center at 203 Dr. Frederick Humphries Street in
Apalachicola from 9 till 1 Monday through Friday.
Items need to be dropped off by
the end of the month.
The baskets will be
distributed sometime in February.
Or if you would like to donate
cash, they can use that to buy the items.
You can send a check to the
Elder Care Community Council, PO Box 335, Eastpoint, FL 32328.
Or go on-line and use your
credit card at PayPal.me/ecccfranklin
