If you are a homeowner in Franklin County – this is the time to apply for
your homestead exemption.
The deadline to apply
is March the 1st.
You can apply for a
homestead exemption of up to 50 thousand dollars on your primary residence.
Some senior citizens
can qualify for an additional exemption if they are 65 years or older and meet
certain income requirements
If this year is your
first time applying for a homestead exemption you will need to provide certain
documentation including your social security number, Florida Driver’s license
and vehicle registrations, and proof of home ownership.
A current utility
bill at the homestead address is needed and if you have kids, the school
location of your dependent children.
If you are a
registered voter, you must vote in Franklin County.
Both signatures are
required for married couples.
For more information
about applying for homestead exemption stop by the Franklin County Property
Appraisers office or call 653-9236.
The property Appraisers office in Apalachicola
is open on weekdays until 4:30 it is open on Thursdays in Carrabelle.
