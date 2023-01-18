Weems Memorial Hospital is seeking federal grant money to get two new ambulances.
Weems has a fleet of five ambulances that travel pretty long distances to get to some patients.
The oldest is from 201 with about 300,000 miles on it.
EMS Director Richard Lewis said all of the ambulances are in good working order, but because of the age of the vehicles the maintenance costs are pretty high.
The hospital is now seeking a grant from the US Department of Agriculture that would cover 75 percent of the costs of two new ambulances – a total of about 714 thousand dollars.
The county would have to pay about 170 thousand, but for that they would get two brand new, completely decked out ambulances for less than the purchase price of just one vehicle.
It could be a few months before we know if the hospital gets the grant, and if they do get it, it could be a year until the new vehicles are delivered.
If they do not get the grant, the hospital will request the purchase of just one ambulance.
