Franklin County has signed on to an opioid settlement the state of Florida has reached with Wal-Mart to resolve claims related to the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications across the company’s pharmacies in the state.
The settlement includes Wal-Mart providing 672 thousand Naloxone kits to first responders over the next 10 years as well as $215 million to be paid out to the State of Florida with some of the money going to counties and cities around the state.
The settlement funds will be used by the State of Florida to support its efforts to combat and treat opioid addiction.
Franklin County does not have a Wal-Mart, but is still eligible for some of the funds.
County attorney Michael Shuler said Franklin County was not part of the lawsuit against the company and he does not expect Franklin County will get a lot of money from the settlement, but will likely get something.
