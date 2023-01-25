Gulf World Marine Institute will release five sea turtles on Thursday morning at Cape San Blas.
The four Kemp's Ridley sea turtles were stranded in Cape Cod Bay, Massachusetts, and flown down to the Panhandle in December by private jet.
The green sea turtle was among the 150 turtles that cold-stunned locally during the Christmas cold snap.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned by the frigid temperatures in shallows bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
During the recent cold snap that came through on Christmas weekend, local bays dropped below the temperature threshold, causing over 150 sea turtles to cold-stun.
The turtle release will be held Thursday morning at 11:00 am Eastern at Cape Palms Park in Cape San Blas.
The address is 6081 Cape San Blas Road.
The actual release time is pending loading and travel time.
The public is invited to attend this event.
