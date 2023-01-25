Tickets are selling quick for the 25th annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler.
The Sampler will be held on Sunday, February 12th from 6:00-9:00 pm. at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
The event is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce.
It features Chefs from around the Forgotten Coast who prepare their most creative dishes.
Local designers and artists decorate each table individually for a fun dining experience.
Tickets are 100 dollars each and there aren’t many left so get yours as soon as you can.
Get your tickets at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 17 Avenue E in Apalachicola.
You can also call them at 653-9419 or email info@apalachicolabay.org.
The Sampler will be held on Sunday, February 12th from 6:00-9:00 pm. at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
The event is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce.
It features Chefs from around the Forgotten Coast who prepare their most creative dishes.
Local designers and artists decorate each table individually for a fun dining experience.
Tickets are 100 dollars each and there aren’t many left so get yours as soon as you can.
Get your tickets at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 17 Avenue E in Apalachicola.
You can also call them at 653-9419 or email info@apalachicolabay.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment