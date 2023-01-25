Tara Klink has been
named the 2022-2023 Franklin County Teacher of the Year.
Tara teaches high school
science for grades 9 through 12 at the Franklin County School.
Ms. Klink is a Franklin County
native and 2006 graduate of Apalachicola High.
She is in her 9th year
teaching high school science and serves as a mentor, an athletic coach and is a
valuable member of the Homecoming & Graduation Committee.
She also serves as
president of the Franklin County Teachers Association and is currently enrolled
in the Educational Leadership Master’s Program at the University of West
Florida.
Each
year, Florida’s school districts recognize and celebrate 74 teachers as
District Teachers of the Year.
The
top educators are selected for many reasons including extraordinary student
gains, community involvement, teacher leadership and instructional practices.
Five
District Teachers of the Year are named Teacher of the Year Finalists and, from
those, one statewide winner is selected as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for
Education.
That
announcement will be made at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the
Year Roundtable and Gala in July.
