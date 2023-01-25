Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Tara Klink has been named the 2022-2023 Franklin County Teacher of the Year

Tara teaches high school science for grades 9 through 12 at the Franklin County School.

 

Ms. Klink is a Franklin County native and 2006 graduate of Apalachicola High.

 

She is in her 9th year teaching high school science and serves as a mentor, an athletic coach and is a valuable member of the Homecoming & Graduation Committee.

 

She also serves as president of the Franklin County Teachers Association and is currently enrolled in the Educational Leadership Master’s Program at the University of West Florida.

 

Each year, Florida’s school districts recognize and celebrate 74 teachers as District Teachers of the Year.

 

The top educators are selected for many reasons including extraordinary student gains, community involvement, teacher leadership and instructional practices.

 

Five District Teachers of the Year are named Teacher of the Year Finalists and, from those, one statewide winner is selected as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.

 

That announcement will be made at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Roundtable and Gala in July.



