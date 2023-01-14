FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Greyson is 10+ yrs young and purrfectly wonderful! This big boy is as gentle and sweet as they come. He loves love and gives it back in spades. Adopting a senior kitty is so rewarding and having an older kitty in your home provides you with companionship without the scratches and destruction that can come with a kitten. Looking for an easygoing couch/lap friend? Come meet our Greyson!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
